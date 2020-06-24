My Hero Academia: the author promotes the new volume with a magnificent sketch by Mirko

Share it:

A few hours ago the splendid cover of Volume 27 of My Hero Academia e was shown for the first time Kohei Horikoshi, author of the manga, has not missed an opportunity to advertise the new release with a sketch dedicated to the heroine Mirko. At the bottom you can take a look at the illustration, which also includes Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki.

The author thus commented on the release of Volume 27: "The cover of the next tankobon is finally revealed! Hawks and Twice will be the protagonists! The hero against the villain of the Paranormal Liberation Front battles during a large-scale war, how will it end? The new Volume will be available starting July 3, thanks to everyone for the support!". The image shows Mirko showing his new purchase, with the three aspiring heroes celebrating behind him.

The clash between Hawk and Twice was certainly one of the most exciting points of the last narrative arc, and its conclusion surprised more than a few readers. The new collection will therefore contain chapters from 259 to 270 (or 271), in order to perfectly enclose the events concerning the two characters.

And what do you think of it? Do you like sketching? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our analysis on chapter 275 of My Hero Academia, published on June 14th on Manga Plus.