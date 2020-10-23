My Hero Academia: the author promises important news, what is it?

The creator of My Hero Academia he’s very busy given the success of the series, but things could get even more hectic for the artist. Kohei Horikoshi posted a line that drove fans of the series crazy. What will be the news coming soon?

The message was published in the latest issue of Shonen Jump. Horikoshi left a note for fans as he often does, and stated that he is very sorry for the break the manga will have. My Hero Academia, but that will work twice as hard to recover.

“I’m sorry for BNHA’s stop next week! I can’t reveal what it is yet, but I’ve been drawing a lot of things lately. An announcement should arrive soon”The artist shared on aitaikimochi.

As you can imagine, these two lines drove the fans crazy, who have begun to investigate the announcement. My Hero Academia has had several cliffhangers over the course of the manga, and it doesn’t even need to say what awaits us in the fifth season that will arrive next year. The most popular theories among fans are these: a new movie, a new anime, a new manga or a new character.

The first three are perhaps the most anticipated, and in fact, plenty of fans are hoping to see the animated adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the official prequel to the main series. Other fans are hoping for another announcement. After all, fans are dying to know more about Shoto’s missing brother Touya. Meanwhile, a fan of My Hero Academia has discovered an incredible detail about One For All and in chapter 288 Spinner has anticipated the fate of Toga. What surprises does Kohei Horikoshi still have in store for us?

What do you think about it? What will be the upcoming news? Let us know in the comments!