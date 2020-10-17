My Hero Academia, the author on Weekly Shonen Jump: “an announcement coming soon”

The franchise of My Hero Academia is becoming more and more important in the current shonen publishing landscape. Kohei Horikoshi, in addition to being in the midst of a heart-pounding saga, is inundated with projects, some of which are particularly interesting and will be announced shortly. What can we expect in the near future?

The last chapter has broken the frenetic rhythms of the last episode, focusing a parenthesis on the situation of Uraraka ready to focus on his next battle. However, the outcome of the comparison will be slow in coming as the sensei took a week off from regular serialization. In reality, behind this choice there is a particularly interesting reason and it was to explain it Horikoshi himself through the usual comment released in the dedicated section of the magazine that follows:

“I’m really sorry for the next week’s My Hero Academia hiatus. I can’t reveal the contents yet, but know that I’ve been drawing a lot of stuff lately. An announcement should be coming soon!”

The author has left no room for doubt: a new announcement related to the franchise is about to arrive. It is unclear whether this is a new animated film or something related to the manga, but we suggest you stay tuned in our pages so as not to miss the next news. And you, instead, what do you expect from this sudden news? Let us know with a comment below.