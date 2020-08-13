Entertainment

My Hero Academia: the author illustrates Nasu and Katori from World Trigger

August 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The authors published on Weekly Shonen Jump have shown, on several occasions, to share a relationship of mutual respect, through collaborations of various kinds. Specifically, Koehi Horikoshi usually pays homage to the works he appreciates most with his art, and this time it was Word Trigger's turn.

Daisuke Ahisara's shonen, while not on the podium of the magazine's most popular works can count on a large group of enthusiasts, who continue to support the manga after 200 chapters since its publication.

Returning to the author of My Hero Academia, he ventured into the representation of Nasu and Katori. A first glance is enough to recognize her style, which has among its strengths the definition and expressiveness of female characters, a peculiarity that has recently been highlighted with the chapters on the heroine Miruko.

The representation, visible at the bottom of the article, was shared by the official Twitter profile of the work, and at the time of this writing it has amassed more than 65,000 likes. Both series are being published in Italy, thanks to Star Comics; Currently the publishing house has reached volume 20 of the manga by Daisuke Ahisara, remaining rather close to the Japanese publication, only two tankobons away.

READ:  Studio Trigger, storm for the authors of Brand New Animal: non-payments to animators

The manga follows a monthly serialization, and to read the new chapters – in a legal and free way – just go to the official Shueisha service, Manga Plus. nice piece – was moved to Jump Square magazine.

My Hero Academia 280: Shigaraki seems to know the secret of Endeavor. My Hero Academia 281: release date and predictions, Deku returns?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.