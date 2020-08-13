My Hero Academia: the author illustrates Nasu and Katori from World Trigger

Share it:

The authors published on Weekly Shonen Jump have shown, on several occasions, to share a relationship of mutual respect, through collaborations of various kinds. Specifically, Koehi Horikoshi usually pays homage to the works he appreciates most with his art, and this time it was Word Trigger's turn.

Daisuke Ahisara's shonen, while not on the podium of the magazine's most popular works can count on a large group of enthusiasts, who continue to support the manga after 200 chapters since its publication.

Returning to the author of My Hero Academia, he ventured into the representation of Nasu and Katori. A first glance is enough to recognize her style, which has among its strengths the definition and expressiveness of female characters, a peculiarity that has recently been highlighted with the chapters on the heroine Miruko.

The representation, visible at the bottom of the article, was shared by the official Twitter profile of the work, and at the time of this writing it has amassed more than 65,000 likes. Both series are being published in Italy, thanks to Star Comics; Currently the publishing house has reached volume 20 of the manga by Daisuke Ahisara, remaining rather close to the Japanese publication, only two tankobons away.

The manga follows a monthly serialization, and to read the new chapters – in a legal and free way – just go to the official Shueisha service, Manga Plus. nice piece – was moved to Jump Square magazine.

