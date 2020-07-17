My Hero Academia, the anniversary is coming: exceptional celebrations on Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that 2014 in which Naruto ended but My Hero Academia also arrived, one of the manga that are defining this new millennium more. Kohei Horikoshi's work is now a cornerstone of Weekly Shonen Jump and in fact last week My Hero Academia celebrated six years of publication.

However, the magazine could not celebrate them in any way since My Hero Academia had an unexpected break. Given that priority was given to ONE PIECE's 23rd anniversary in issue 33-34 of Weekly Shonen Jump, the home magazine Shueisha announced that Kohei Horikoshi manga celebrations will arrive in issue 35.

And it seems that they will be kept in a big way: in the preview it was indeed announced that My Hero Academia will receive cover and opening color pages in chapter 279, exploiting them to commemorate the popularity of the ongoing narrative arc, but in addition, the sixth character popularity survey will also be launched.

In two weeks, when the next chapter of My Hero Academia arrives, we will be able to enjoy the color pages of Horikoshi again, which will surely accompany a decisive phase for the war between heroes and villain.