Entertainment

My Hero Academia, the anniversary is coming: exceptional celebrations on Weekly Shonen Jump

July 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

It seems that 2014 in which Naruto ended but My Hero Academia also arrived, one of the manga that are defining this new millennium more. Kohei Horikoshi's work is now a cornerstone of Weekly Shonen Jump and in fact last week My Hero Academia celebrated six years of publication.

However, the magazine could not celebrate them in any way since My Hero Academia had an unexpected break. Given that priority was given to ONE PIECE's 23rd anniversary in issue 33-34 of Weekly Shonen Jump, the home magazine Shueisha announced that Kohei Horikoshi manga celebrations will arrive in issue 35.

And it seems that they will be kept in a big way: in the preview it was indeed announced that My Hero Academia will receive cover and opening color pages in chapter 279, exploiting them to commemorate the popularity of the ongoing narrative arc, but in addition, the sixth character popularity survey will also be launched.

READ:  Ghost of Tsushima interview. This is "the greatest game in the history of Sucker Punch"

In two weeks, when the next chapter of My Hero Academia arrives, we will be able to enjoy the color pages of Horikoshi again, which will surely accompany a decisive phase for the war between heroes and villain.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.