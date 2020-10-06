My Hero Academia: that’s why Mirio Togata is one of the best heroes of the manga

The fourth season of the animated My Hero Academia gave us the opportunity to get to know Mirio in detail, also known by the hero name Lemillion. His particular history has made him a favorite of the public and one fan pointed out why he is considered one of the most promising young heroes.

During the fourth series of My Hero Academia, Mirio lost his Quirk following the fight with Overhaul. The fearsome antagonist, using one of his Quirk-wiping bullets, put an end to Lemillion’s hero career, extinguishing his hopes of becoming the hero who would save a million lives. Nonetheless, Mirio still sports his signature smile.

In the new Paranormal War of Liberation story arc, Lemillion could not help Deku and his companions, but his absence did not demotivate his supporters, who claim that, Quirk or not, the boy is the best hero of the saga creata da Kohei Horikoshi.

In support of this thesis, the user Reddit That’s My Enclosure intervened, who shared an exciting moment between Mirio and Eri, child for whom he sacrificed. Although Eri suffered from past events and still felt guilty, during the Cultural Festival Mirio stayed with her all the time and eventually the little girl came to imitate her actions. Although he is now devoid of Quirk, his hero essence is still one of the strongest. But will he ever be able to recover his talent? A clue could be found in the trailer for My Hero Academia 5. Meanwhile, we can admire the new costumes of the young heroes of the Yuei in the new poster of My Hero Academia.