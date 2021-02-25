My Hero Academia: that’s why Endeavor can’t be easily forgiven

The new chapters of My Hero Academia show how the Todoroki family is going through a very bad situation. In particular, Endeavor is haunted by a past that cannot be forgotten. Let’s go into detail.

Following the recent clashes with the Union of Villain some terrible truths have been revealed to the population, first of all the real identity of Dabi, or Toya Todoroki, and the past of Enji Todoroki turned out to be a bad father.

From the first chapters of the series we had learned the past of the flamboyant hero through the memories of Shoto who described him as a selfish man whose sole purpose in life was to overcome All Might. Thanks to the stories of the antagonist, however, we were able to see how much his attitude had worsened during his growth Toya who, by controlling fire that burns his own body, was shattering Endeavor’s dreams of fathering a son who could be superior to the symbol of peace.

In the new chapter of the manga we learned how Enji has become more and more violent following the discovery of the defect of the child. The numerous and terrible mistakes committed by the father caused several traumas in his offspring and were the source of the wife’s psychosis. He manipulated the family by threatening its members and ultimately was there cause of the birth of Dabi.

Although Endeavor may repent, the mistakes made in the past are too heavy and beyond to have subtracted from childhood you have your own children, the latter are now forced to repair the damage caused by the eldest son who became a danger to society precisely because of the father.

What do you think about it? Leave us a comment.

Finally, I report a news regarding the heroism of Shoto in My Hero Academia and I leave some sketches of Mirko from My Hero Academia made by an assistant of Horikoshi.