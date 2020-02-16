My Hero Academia students come together in an extravagant Rock Band

Share it:

Episode 18 of the fourth season of My Hero Academia officially started the new narrative arc with the Cultural Festival, and of course the students of Class 1-A wasted no time and immediately went into action, thinking about what they could do for the now next event, and several emerged interesting ideas.

After some discussions the Aspiring Heroes of Yuei High School have chosen to form a rock band, to create a more festive atmosphere and above all to be able to live moments of tranquility after the intense battle against Overhaul, seen in the first part of the season.

L'original idea of ​​forming a group of musicians was born from Kyoka Jiro, the young heroine who with her Quirk, Earphone Jack, is able to channel sounds in a powerful attack of sound vibrations, and also to listen to conversations at a modest distance. Given the great passion for music shown by Kyoka, her classmates immediately asked her for advice on how to learn to play different musical instruments.

It is certainly a fairly simple task, but one should not forget the new threat posed by Gentle Criminal, also appeared in the preview of episode 19, which with his partner La Brava, is certainly ready to put the wheels on our future Heroes.