My Hero Academia: Some fans do not forgive a particular Hawks action

My Hero Academia it is now fully part of the circle of the best manga that are currently around. The enormous popularity it enjoys, of course, has made the fame of the single characters grow which, even the less famous, have entered the hearts of fans, becoming the favorites of many people.

If there is no doubt that characters like Bakugo, Deku or Todoroki are the most loved ones, Horikoshi he baked so many of them and all of them well made, that we shouldn't be surprised if the characters too less likely have been chosen as someone's favorite.

Thanks to the last chapters of the manga, which saw the figure of Hawks very present while infiltrating the organization of the bad guys in order to attack it, just the Pro Hero number two has become one of the heroes most loved by readers. However, there are a lot of fans who have also chosen characters as non-favorites as their favorites they fight on the side of good and the debate that broke out on Reddit in these hours it is the proof.

If you have read the manga you know it, otherwise leave the article immediately if you do not want spoilers, during the secret mission, Hawks has made a strong friendship with Twice, friendship which, in the last chapters, has resulted in the death of the villain at the hands of the Pro Hero.

As you know, when Hawks revealed his true identity, Twice inevitably came felt betrayed and this led to a violent confrontation. And even though the winged hero tried to convince the villain to join him, he was eventually forced to kill him. It was precisely this final act that sparked some of the fans, who had deeply linked with Twice, to lash out against Hawks and reproach him for having gone so far.

What do you think of the debate that has taken place? Also do you think Hawks shouldn't have killed Twice? Write it below in the comments.