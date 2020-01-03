'My Hero Academia' shows its first trans character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Season 4 of 'My Hero Academia' continues its course and fans are eager to see new fights between the villain Overhaul and Deku and company. We have already been able to see how several students of the UA are in different residences, we could see where Kirishima is and how he defends himself as Red Riot in addition to having discovered Overhaul's secret plans: use Eri to erase the gifts of heroes, and has already developed a weapon for it.

But one of the most anticipated moments by fans was that of Magne's death, not for the moment itself, but because it implies the recognition of a trans character for the first time in the series. Overhaul says at the moment that he feels he killed Magne, referring to the character in masculine, but they correct him saying that he speaks of him in feminine. That little dialogue takes place in the original manga and anime fans feared that the moment would be cut during the series, but they have taken good news to see that it has been perfectly adapted.

The current shonen have little or no LGTBI representation, although the vast majority of their characters are men and their fans enjoy joining them in different shippeos. Will that barrier break the character of Magne, and can we see more queer moments in 'My Hero Academia', or in series like 'Black Clover' or 'One Piece'?