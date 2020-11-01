My Hero Academia: Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor in this fan art in computer graphics

Looking forward to the fifth season of the animated series My Hero Academia, a fan of Kohei Horikoshi’s work has recreated in computer graphics two of the most popular protagonists, Number One Hero Endeavor and his son Shoto Todoroki.

While fans anxiously await the arrival of the new season of the anime, a fan of My Hero Academia has imagined the protagonists in a particular version created in computer graphics. Considering the global success of Kohei Horikoshi’s work, the arrival of a film in this particular style is certainly not to be excluded and this work it might be inspiring.

On his Instagram profile, the artist Hannu Koskinen shared a series of images portraying Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki animated in computer graphics. While the Number One Hero is still in the “work in progress” phase, his son is amazingly crafted. The burn on his face is almost macabre, while the icy details of his other half are impressive. “There were several problems with the old version. The most obvious were the scar on his face and eyes. I didn’t want to make the burn too creepy, after all he is the best looking student in class 1-A“, he wrote accompanying the images.

Koskinen, who works for Rovio Entertainment, is a big fan of the franchise by Horikoshi and it is not the first time that he shares one of his works in computer graphics. In the past he made models for Bakugo, Shigaraki or Toga. Will he ever make a full CG episode? Pending this possibility, here is a limited figure of My Hero Academia. Halloween night was particularly scary because of this My Hero Academia cosplay.