My Hero Academia season 5 production is official

The fourth season of is about to end My Hero Academia. After many vicissitudes, the protagonists finished the stage of the internship and passed the Cultural Festival unscathed. There is still an episode to wait, on the 25th that will arrive on Saturday night on VVVVID. But what will be in the future of the franchise after that?

After the first persistent leaks of the last few days the official arrives through Weekly Shonen Jump: My Hero Academia has been renewed for a fifth season. The reality is that a brand like the one born from the manga of Kohei Horikoshi did not raise any doubt for the renewal, the question to ask was only when it would arrive.

The page of Weekly Shonen Jump with the announcement can be seen at the bottom, where Izuku Midoriya occupies the right side as he prepares to strike a blow with his One for All. No dates have been revealed on the arrival of this new phase that could begin in one of the many seasons of 2021. Probably also that it will again consist of 24 or 25 total episodes.

If you are curious about future sagas and you do not have problems with spoilers, you can read what the eligible narrative arches of My Hero Academia 5 will be adapted soon.