My Hero Academia season 4: what does the Eri quirk consist of?

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Eri's power so far was rather mysterious and still with many unknowns. However, he was powerful and unique enough to attract the attention of Kai Chisaki, who then exploited him for his nefarious purposes, condemning the girl to an existence of despair and loneliness. The release of Deku however led to the true expression of the quirk.

Studio Bones' production packed the My Hero Academia 4×13 episode with spectacular animations that immediately captivated the spectators of the opera. Before reaching the topical moment of the battle between Midoriya and Overhaul, however, an important point was explained on Eri quirk.

The hostage girl of the yakuza has a power that is expressed on the horn on her forehead. When this grows to the limit, Eri unconsciously starts using her quirk which allows her to rewind what she touches. This also applies to humans and Deku is forced to experience this sensation: after saving the child, she experiences the effects of seeing the wounds treated and no collateral damage from using 100% One for All.

As Chisaki explains in the next phase, Eri also has the ability to bring a body back to its primordial state, and from this characteristic the serum of bullets cancels quirk has been synthesized. A one of a kind power that could lead to many developments in My Hero Academia, but at the moment Deku must manage to regulate it in order not to end up in worse conditions.

