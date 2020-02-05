My Hero Academia: revealed the place where Nomu experiments occur

Share it:

Beyond the numerous controversies that have arisen, the last chapter of My Hero Academia finally revealed the narrative background of the evil mind that backed All For One first and now Shigaraki Tomura, Dr. Ujiko.

First of all we find out that the "doctor" is not in possession of a Quirknevertheless he spent his entire career in the study of Uniqueness combining it with his medical knowledge. He is the founder of Jaku Hospital – of which he is currently the president of the board of directors – and of numerous orphanages and nursing homes present on the national territory, with whom he has collaborated in favor of his own hospital structure.

Ujiko enjoys great respect from the medical community, who obviously is not aware of his misdeeds regarding the creation of the Nomu. Fortunately, the police shed some light on where terrible experiments occur, a secret room located in the basement of the hospital which only the doctor has access to.

Now having a more complete picture of Ujiko's identity, we manage to compose the puzzle that reveals the production process of its artificial creatures. Through the main channel of his hospital and those of other structures scattered throughout Japan, he can draw on a disproportionate number of subjects to experiment, both by tearing the Quirks of infants in their first years of life – and by proceeding with the transformation of the corpses into Nomu .

The chapter ends with the meeting between Endeavor and the doctor, preluding adrenaline-laden developments in the upcoming manga releases. After recent fandom disputes, Shueisha has announced that Dr. Ujiko's name will be replaced in the tankobon version of My Hero Academia.