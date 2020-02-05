Entertainment

My Hero Academia: revealed the place where Nomu experiments occur

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Beyond the numerous controversies that have arisen, the last chapter of My Hero Academia finally revealed the narrative background of the evil mind that backed All For One first and now Shigaraki Tomura, Dr. Ujiko.

First of all we find out that the "doctor" is not in possession of a Quirknevertheless he spent his entire career in the study of Uniqueness combining it with his medical knowledge. He is the founder of Jaku Hospital – of which he is currently the president of the board of directors – and of numerous orphanages and nursing homes present on the national territory, with whom he has collaborated in favor of his own hospital structure.

Ujiko enjoys great respect from the medical community, who obviously is not aware of his misdeeds regarding the creation of the Nomu. Fortunately, the police shed some light on where terrible experiments occur, a secret room located in the basement of the hospital which only the doctor has access to.

READ:  The KOTOR designer will lead an RPG-focused studio with the creators of Magic

Now having a more complete picture of Ujiko's identity, we manage to compose the puzzle that reveals the production process of its artificial creatures. Through the main channel of his hospital and those of other structures scattered throughout Japan, he can draw on a disproportionate number of subjects to experiment, both by tearing the Quirks of infants in their first years of life – and by proceeding with the transformation of the corpses into Nomu .

The chapter ends with the meeting between Endeavor and the doctor, preluding adrenaline-laden developments in the upcoming manga releases. After recent fandom disputes, Shueisha has announced that Dr. Ujiko's name will be replaced in the tankobon version of My Hero Academia.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.