My Hero Academia: revealed the cover of volume 28, and it’s fabulous

August 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Every four months or so, Shueisha puts a new My Hero Academia tankobon into production. The manga of Kohei Horikoshi in fact, between breaks and length of the chapters, takes a little longer than usual to pass the chapters published on Weekly Shonen Jump to the edition in the volume for comics and stores.

However, in September 2020 the tankobon di My Hero Academia 28, which is not yet known how many chapters it will contain but which will certainly start from 268, since it is the first not to have been collected in volume. As anyone who reads My Hero Academia knows, the manga has entered the second phase of the fight with Tomura Shigaraki’s army in this period and for this reason the cover is dedicated to him and to another hero who is playing a fundamental role.

The cover of My Hero Academia 28 that we can see in the tweet below is cloaked in red among which the white hair of Tomura Shigaraki stands out. With his gaze here too in a bright red, the villain observes the reader in a disturbing way, while in the lower part we see Eraserhead in green tones holding out his hand. The volume almost seems to want to anticipate a great danger that Aizawa will have to overcome in this tough war against the villains.

Volume 28 of My Hero Academia will be titled Hametsu no Boruteji, which translated means “The thrill of destruction”, same title of chapter 273 which will surely be contained in these pages.

