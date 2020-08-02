My Hero Academia returns with a special episode, the OAV will debut on August 16th!

Share it:

All confirmed, My Hero Academia will return in the summer with a new original episode of which images, synopsis and release date have already been revealed. The OAV, entitled "Boku no Hero Academia: Ikinokore! Kesshi no Survival Kunren" (My Hero Academia: Survive! A critical training!) "Will debut in exclusive preview on August 16th.

The news was reported in the latest issue of Shueisha's weekly Weekly Shonen Jump, which also revealed all the details. The episode will take place shortly before obtaining the heroes' provisional license and show 1-A students grappling with a hostage rescue simulation. The synopsis anticipates that during the test the ground will collapse unexpectedly, trapping Deku and ten other students underground. The group will therefore have to join forces to find a way out.

As reported in the first paragraph, the original episode will debut exclusively on Hulu on August 16th, and will subsequently arrive on the other streaming platforms. The unofficial Twitter profile of WSJ reports August 20 as the second release date, while other sources on 30. Currently we cannot confirm which is the correct one.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this episode? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take this opportunity to remind you that this will only be the starter for the fifth season of My Hero Academia, currently scheduled for 2021 and with new information arriving in October 2020.