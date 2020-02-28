My Hero Academia returns from the break: the first spoilers from chapter 262 arrive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two weeks ago, Kohei Horikoshi commented on his future break saying that chapter 262 of My Hero Academia would have been fantastic. There are still a few days left before the official chapter is released, but the first fragments of history are already beginning to appear on the net. Did the mangaka manage to keep the promise made to its readers?

In Kyudai Garaki's lab that we saw a couple of chapters ago, Mirko broke in, followed later by Crust. The two heroes, however, are in danger since the High End nomu have been unleashed My Hero Academia 262 the real battle between professionals and these monsters begins in a 19-page chapter.

Garaki is shaken by what happened and having lost his two little nomu. All he can do is leave the area in tears as he controls the state of Shigaraki, still at 71% of power. In the other room, however, an exceptional clash is taking place between Mirko and the high end, while Crust is busy with an additional nomu who, transforming himself, blocked access to the corridor by sending the professional back and making him move away from the rabbit heroine.

Even alone though Mirko manages to withstand the impact monsters attacking them repeatedly with powerful kicks: the woman thus knocks down one of the high end nomu, even if during the fight she seems to lose an arm due to the quirk of one of the enemies.

Then comes the explanation of the nomu which are divided into three grades, high, medium and low, according to the changes undergone and the number of quirks stored in the body. Finally, professional heroes are about to raid the headquarters of the quirk liberation front: one Alarmed Skeptic warns everyone of the heroes' arrival. The new narrative arc of My Hero Academia therefore seems to continue at a high pace.