'My Hero Academia' releases the music video for 'Hero Too'

'Boku No Hero Academia' (or 'My Hero Academia') It is the most important shōnen manga in recent years, especially thanks to its adaptation to anime, which has been delighting fans for 3 seasons. The manga already has more than 17 million copies sold worldwide And, although we have not yet been able to enjoy the series in Spain on streaming platforms (except Crunchyroll), it is gaining popularity in our country by leaps and bounds.

In 2015 the manga appeared 'Boku no hero', created by Kōhei Horikoshi, telling the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man who lives in a world where more than half of the population has developed superpowers, thus emerging heroes and villains. After brutal success, producer Bones faces the adaptation of a new story arc in this 4th season, the Talent Festival, and just in these new chapters we have been able to enjoy the episodes more good riders from all anime. The students of the 1A have been preparing for the festival, and have released a great song that responds to the name of 'Hero Too'.

'Hero Too' has been written Ayapeta, with music by Yuki Hayashi and the voice of Chrissy Costanza. The song was so well received when the episode aired that the series producer Toho Animation has decided to release the full video of the presentation on YouTube. And even on Spotify.