My Hero Academia: release date and forecasts on chapter 278

My Hero Academia is churning out exciting chapters that are allowing the story told so far to reach its climax. Obviously it is not known if Kohei Horikoshi has other heroes and villain fights planned and if therefore this phase will be only an appetizer for a further war that will come later.

The fact is that on Weekly Shonen Jump for weeks now we have been witnessing this fight between the heroes led by Endeavor and the villains under the command of Tomura Shigaraki. With chapter 277 of My Hero Academia published in Weekly Shonen Jump today (and yesterday on MangaPlus), another step forward has been made for the battle between Deku and Shigaraki.

Chapter 278 of My Hero Academia will arrive on MangaPlus on July 19 at 18:00 in English and Spanish. But what will it treat? Obviously there are only two fronts that can be faced by Horikoshi: the one where Shigaraki is fighting and the mansion where Gigantomachia is currently located.

Considering that the last table of the last chapter focused precisely on the villain giant and the heroine Mount Lady, it is very likely that we will see a brief clash between these two at the beginning of the next release. The rest of the League of Villain could also enter into action, which would give rise to a clash with the heroes present outside.

Needless to say, another portion of chapter 278 of My Hero Academia will go to Shigaraki, given that Horikoshi is carrying on the fronts more or less simultaneously, and much more will be played on the defense of Eraserhead. Unless there is a sudden twist, the battle with Shigaraki may momentarily stall. And what feelings do you have for My Hero Academia 278?