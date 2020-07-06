Entertainment

My Hero Academia: release date and forecasts on chapter 278

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia is churning out exciting chapters that are allowing the story told so far to reach its climax. Obviously it is not known if Kohei Horikoshi has other heroes and villain fights planned and if therefore this phase will be only an appetizer for a further war that will come later.

The fact is that on Weekly Shonen Jump for weeks now we have been witnessing this fight between the heroes led by Endeavor and the villains under the command of Tomura Shigaraki. With chapter 277 of My Hero Academia published in Weekly Shonen Jump today (and yesterday on MangaPlus), another step forward has been made for the battle between Deku and Shigaraki.

Chapter 278 of My Hero Academia will arrive on MangaPlus on July 19 at 18:00 in English and Spanish. But what will it treat? Obviously there are only two fronts that can be faced by Horikoshi: the one where Shigaraki is fighting and the mansion where Gigantomachia is currently located.

READ:  Demon Slayer joins Dragon Ball with this fusion of Nezuko and Broly

Considering that the last table of the last chapter focused precisely on the villain giant and the heroine Mount Lady, it is very likely that we will see a brief clash between these two at the beginning of the next release. The rest of the League of Villain could also enter into action, which would give rise to a clash with the heroes present outside.

Needless to say, another portion of chapter 278 of My Hero Academia will go to Shigaraki, given that Horikoshi is carrying on the fronts more or less simultaneously, and much more will be played on the defense of Eraserhead. Unless there is a sudden twist, the battle with Shigaraki may momentarily stall. And what feelings do you have for My Hero Academia 278?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.