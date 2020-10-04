My Hero Academia: registered a new domain for the anime series, upcoming movie?

A few hours ago, a leak appeared on the net that it would seem confirm the production of a new anime of My Hero Academia. The news, first published by the same sources who had anticipated the arrival of a new series of Sword Art Online, has already been reported by several Western newspapers and is considered extremely reliable.

As you can see below, the domain name is heroaca-ex.com and the entity that made the registration is the Shueisha publishing house. According to fans, it could be an anime spin-off, a likely option given the growing popularity of the Vigilante series: My Hero Academia Illegals. Alternatively, it is also possible that it is a new film, the third after Two Heroes e Heroes Rising.

Of course, the fact that the rumors are mainly about an anime series does not exclude that it may be something else. The series of Horikoshi and Studio Bones, moreover, enjoys great success, and it is possible that the domain has been registered to promote some fair or other celebratory events, such as the recent My Hero Academia Fes 2020.

What do you think of it? What would you like to see? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that the first teaser of My Hero Academia 5, the new season coming in 2021, was recently shown.