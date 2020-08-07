My Hero Academia protects you from Covid, the first line of surgical masks is coming

Share it:

After months of quarantine and blockades throughout Italy, the pandemic emergency seems to have finally become sustainable. Despite everything, however, in almost all countries of the world the use of the mask continues to be mandatory in closed rooms, and consequently many big brands took advantage of this to offer new merchandise.

Among these it is not lacking clearly My Hero Academia, currently one of the most famous and profitable souls in the world. Shueisha, Horikoshi and other partners have therefore decided to produce a series of surgical masks with design inspired by the series, which apparently will soon be available for purchase also in the West.

At the bottom you can take a look at the five custom masks currently available, inspired respectively by the hero costumes of Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, Iida and All Might. The price is around 1,500 yen each (12 euros), therefore in line with that proposed by other major Italian and foreign brands. Of course it is impossible to know if these products will arrive in Italy or not, but given the success of the anime in the Belpaese it is not impossible that some vendor decides to distribute them.

And what do you think of it? Would you buy one? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to see others instead, we suggest you take a look at the ones dedicated to Tokyo Ghoul and Yu-Gi-Oh !.