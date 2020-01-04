My Hero Academia presents new poster of the villain Overhaul

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'My Hero Academia' is one of the most popular anime of recent years. Not only because of its huge audiences in Japan, rivaling the long-lived 'One Piece', but its manga always tops the bestseller list. 'My Hero Academia', or as it is originally known, 'Boku No Hero Academia', is currently broadcasting its fourth season, and the reviews are being very positive, not only from the general public, but from fans of the original manga.

One of the details to keep in mind is how faithful the anime is being maintained, respecting controversial scenes such as the revelation of the character Magne as trans, something that we could see in one of the last episodes. And, of course, he is also knowing how to keep Overhaul as the great villain of the season, giving him that air of continuous danger. This next January 4 the new episodes are released after the Christmas break and we already know that we will see much more of this leader of the Yakuza, or at least they announce it with this impressive poster.

Bones

In the image we not only see an unleashed Overhaul, but an Eri still captive and helpless in his hands. This second part of the season promises very strong emotions, and the fans are in luck because in addition, at the beginning of March, 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising', the new film in the series, which has already been collected will arrive in Spain 3 million dollars in Japan, in the absence of being released in the rest of the world.