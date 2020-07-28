My Hero Academia: presented a new line of t-shirts dedicated to heroes and villains

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fifth season of My Hero Academia could be presented during theHero Fes 2020 next October, and what better way to celebrate the event than with the brand new themed clothing line? In fact, a few moments ago, Graniph confirmed the partnership with the anime and presented a new series of wonderful t-shirts.

At the bottom you can take a look at the first three models, available in the Japanese, American and Australian store starting from the next August 11. The first shirt, white in color, is dedicated to the heroes of 1-A, the second to the Big Three and little Eri, and the third to the Union of Villains. The merchandise is absolutely official and consequently, it could also arrive soon in Italy.

Immediately after the conclusion of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, the boys of Studio Bones is Kohei Horikoshi they decided to calm the waters and focus on their respective jobs. Unlike what happened after the end of season 3, in fact, very little has been said about the new episodes and it seems that no information will arrive before the Hero Fes 2020. The popularity of the anime remains however higher than ever, and Consequently, the arrival of a new clothing line can only make all fans happy.

And what do you think of it? Which of the three do you like best? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!