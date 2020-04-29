My Hero Academia: Present Mic is finally back in action

Share it:

Among the many professors of the Yuei, there are some who have often been the center of attention. The main ones were Eraserhead and All Might, but there are also other characters in the teaching staff who had been somewhat in the shadows. However, chapter 269 of My Hero Academia leaves room for one of these, Present Mic.

Aizawa has proven to be crucial in the new battle that is taking place in Dr. Garaki's laboratory. Unfortunately, however, his intervention alone is not enough and therefore it is necessary that someone go ahead in the laboratory to give the final blow to the evil project of the doctor, concluding what he started Mirko.

It is in this scenario that returns to the heart of the Present Mic action. The vocalist hero had already arrived in the laboratory in the previous chapters but it is in My Hero Academia 269 that he returns to the center of the scene. After finding an opening, launch a sound attack that definitively breaks through the case where Shigaraki was locked up. He doesn't let much pass when he arrives near the doctor by punching him and forcing him to the ground.

His intervention may have been instrumental in stopping the All for One and Garaki projects. You have been happy with My Hero Academia 269?