Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Present Mic is finally back in action

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the many professors of the Yuei, there are some who have often been the center of attention. The main ones were Eraserhead and All Might, but there are also other characters in the teaching staff who had been somewhat in the shadows. However, chapter 269 of My Hero Academia leaves room for one of these, Present Mic.

Aizawa has proven to be crucial in the new battle that is taking place in Dr. Garaki's laboratory. Unfortunately, however, his intervention alone is not enough and therefore it is necessary that someone go ahead in the laboratory to give the final blow to the evil project of the doctor, concluding what he started Mirko.

It is in this scenario that returns to the heart of the Present Mic action. The vocalist hero had already arrived in the laboratory in the previous chapters but it is in My Hero Academia 269 that he returns to the center of the scene. After finding an opening, launch a sound attack that definitively breaks through the case where Shigaraki was locked up. He doesn't let much pass when he arrives near the doctor by punching him and forcing him to the ground.

READ:  Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Final subtitled trailer

His intervention may have been instrumental in stopping the All for One and Garaki projects. You have been happy with My Hero Academia 269?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.