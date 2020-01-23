My Hero Academia pays homage to Naruto's Kakashi Hatake with a particular character

Share it:

We know very well how series crossovers are on the agenda. And they are not only made by fans through the creation of fan art that unites two or more different souls, but sometimes it is the same production studios that organize themselves to carry them forward.

The recent meeting between Gundam and Hello Kitty is a striking example of how the meeting between the fighters of Dragon Ball with pirates of one piece. And if most of the time it is done for promotional purposes, to give visibility to one of the two series, to both, or to advertise an event or a product, other times it is the same mangakas or anime producers who decide to pay homage to colleagues .

Iconic the dedication that Oda made to greet the rival of fifteen long years, Kishimoto with his Naruto. A short time ago we told you about an easter egg of the anime of the blond ninja of the leaf, in which some images that recalled Disney or the Pokémon appeared. Just following this trend, something similar has been recently found in the last episode aired in the fourth season of My Hero Academia.

The user InkusYT made a post on Reddit in which he showed an image taken from the episode in question, in which there was a character (a hero) tremendously similar to Kakashi Hatake of Naruto, although in My Hero Academia she was a female. Since no official crossover has been announced and since the unnamed hero does not appear to appear in the manga, it is legitimate to conclude that this is was an initiative of the animator of the series, as a big fan of Naruto and more specifically of the Copy Ninja.

It is always very nice to see famous works that recall equally famous works in demonstration of a deep respect. And what do you think of it? Did you like this gesture and above all, had you noticed the heroine copy of Kakashi? Let us know below in the comments.