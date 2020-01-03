My Hero Academia: Overhaul completes his plan

Share it:

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia he saw the explosion of the confrontation between Overhaul and Lemillion, with the latter having ended up losing his Quirk to protect Eri's safety from the clutches of his enemy.

This was possible thanks to a new version of the bullets manufactured by Overhaul, that unlike the previous runs, at the moment of contact with the target completely deactivate the respective Quirk. The first time we witnessed the effects of these deadly ammunition, it was Suneater who received the shot, suffering only temporary repercussions.

Overhaul has therefore managed to perfect the first iteration of his product in a very short space of time, coinciding with the ambush of the heroes and the police in the hideout of the Eight Precepts. The upgrade was possible thanks to the continuous exploitation of Eri's Quirk, and it is precisely the trigger that pushed Mirio to pounce on his enemy without hesitation, struck by the remorse of their first meeting in which he had not acted, preferring a more prudent conduct.

Overhaul, in addition to being a formidable opponent from a physical point of view, it is also a very clever manipulator. On the one hand, she manages to have a significant influence on Eri, making her feel guilty for her Quirk – which is often the cause of murder – and on the other, to destabilize Mirio, threatening the integrity of the child without any mercy.

We are therefore faced with one of the most ruthless and shrewd antagonists of the series, whose plan is to use his deadly darts to subvert the rules of the My Hero Academia society – where the presence of the Uniqueness is now a rule – with the aim of giving back to Yakuza that social prestige that is now relegated to a distinct group of individuals.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia removed several sequences from the manga. The author celebrated the episode with a magnificent sketch by Lemillion.