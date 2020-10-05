My Hero Academia: one of the protagonists is in very serious condition, will he survive?

The Paranormal War of Liberation has claimed numerous victims both in the ranks of the Pro Heroes and among those of the Villain. One of the main protagonists of My Hero Academia seems to run into a sad fate.

In My Hero Academia chapter 286 Deku shows an unrivaled ferocity; the young hero just saw his best friend sacrifice himself to protect his life. To defend Midoriya, Bakugo threw himself headlong parrying himself in front of an attack by Shigaraki. Will he be able to survive?

The blonde and explosive hero was pierced by several blades and the wounds, while not fatal, are causing profuse blood loss. There are no doctors nearby and Todoroki is in charge of first aid and tries to stop the bleeding with his Quirk. While waiting for more competent doctors, will Endeavor’s son be able to keep his classmate alive?

Before falling to the ground and passing out, turning to Deku, Bakugo manages to utter one last meaningful sentence: “Stop trying to win alone“. But with most of the Pro Heroes now worn out, who will ever help the heir of All Might? All For One has made its return to My Hero Academia; hopes for the heroes now seem exhausted.