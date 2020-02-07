My Hero Academia: official apologies from editorial staff and author

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The diatribe caused by the name entered in My Hero Academia, that of Shiga Maruta which certainly does not remind Korean and Chinese citizens of peaceful incidents. During the Second World War the Japanese unit 731 made several inhuman experiments on prisoners, which were called "maruta".

After the first statements of the past few days, Weekly Shonen Jump has decided to entrust a new official apology release, also embraced by Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia. You can read both in the following paragraphs, with the first of Weekly Shonen Jump and the second of the mangaka.

"Regarding the name of the character 'Maruta' that appeared in the 259 chapter of My Hero Academia published in the number 10 of 2020 of Weekly Shonen Jump (released February 3), many overseas readers, including Chinese ones, have pointed out that this name brings to mind historical events. The character who appeared in this chapter was called 'Maruta', but was never prepared to overlap these past events. However, the combination of the name and characteristics of the character, evil doctor of a evil organization, it was irritating, especially in China. The editorial department should have done more in-depth analysis of the name before publication, so we apologize very much. We will take the matter seriously and change the character's name when the physical and digital volumes are printed. and published. In the future, we will continue with our efforts to deepen the various stories and cultures for not make other occasions like this happen, and we will bring manga that will be appreciated by everyone as we understand everyone's feelings ".

"I am sorry that many people felt uncomfortable and irritated by the name 'Maruta' in chapter 259 of My Hero Academia. The ambition of the character from the previous 'All for One' and the alliance of villains made him a character. close to that existence, so its name is derived from the 'Shiga' of 'Shigaraki' and 'Maruta' with a meaning of 'fat and chubby'. It was all random and I had no intention of hurting the readers. I deeply apologize and I will do my best not to repeat such situations ".

Already from chapter 260 of My Hero Academia we will probably see a change of name for the character, will the situation end here?