My Hero Academia: new visual and details on the highly anticipated Hero Fes 2020

A few weeks ago we spoke to you for the first time about Hero Fes 2020, the annual event dedicated to the world of My Hero Academia and organized, this year, to be broadcast online. A little while ago new information about the program emerged, and a wonderful new one was even shown visual dedicated to the heroes of 1-A.

On the cover and at the bottom of the article you can take a look at the illustration, inspired by the color page in chapter 246 of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi. The image shows Deku and his companions, along with the Big Three, All Might and Eraserhead.

In addition, the complete list of participants has been revealed. Below you can read the names of all the voice actors present at the virtual panel.

Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya)

(Izuku Midoriya) Kenta Miyake (All Might)

(All Might) Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo)

(Katsuki Bakugo) Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka)

(Ochako Uraraka) Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya iida)

(Tenya iida) Aoi Yuuki (Tsuyu Asui)

(Tsuyu Asui) Toshiki Maeda (Eijiro Kirishima)

(Eijiro Kirishima) Marina Inoue (Momo Yaoyorozu)

(Momo Yaoyorozu) Tasuku Hatanaka (Denki Kaminari)

(Denki Kaminari) Kei Shindo (Kyoka Jiro)

(Kyoka Jiro) Junichi Suwabe (Shota Aizawa)

(Shota Aizawa) Tarusuke Shingaki (Mirio Togata)

(Mirio Togata) Yuto Uemura (Tamaki Amajiki)

(Tamaki Amajiki) Kiyono Yasuno (Nejire Hado)

Finally, some persistent rumors speak of a trailer of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, which apparently could see the light in the summer of 2021. We remind you that to attend the event you will need to buy a virtual ticket, or buy the "Plus Ultra" edition of the DVD / Blu-ray of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.