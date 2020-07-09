My Hero Academia: new updates on the fifth season

Share it:

The fifth season of My Hero Academia it is certainly not around the corner, however the composer of the Studio Bones series intervened on Twitter to update fans on the production status:

"Today we recorded the soundtrack for the fifth season of My Hero Academia! Thanks to all the fantastic musicians."

An important milestone, the one shared by Yuki Hayashi, especially if compared to the difficult conditions currently facing the industry. We therefore have the certainty that the staff of My Hero Academia is back at work to adapt the next chapters of the manga, which we anticipate to be crucial for the development of the story written by Kohei Horikoshi.

On Instagram, moreover, the composer revealed that the first details regarding the soundtrack of the fifth season they were delivered to him during the past year. It is therefore very probable that production has already started for some time, nevertheless it is difficult to hypothesize an optimistic forecast regarding the release of the next episodes, given the upheavals that have so far gone through 2020.

In our opinion, the spring of 2021 is the most likely period for the airing; what do you think? Tell us yours below in the comments.

