My Hero Academia: Nana Shimura comes back to life with the splendid Moneecastro cosplay

The heroes of My Hero Academia they are fascinating for the strength of mind they possess, together with the ability not to tremble in front of the danger of the villains. In particular, those who have been blessed with the One for All, a quirk that has now reached its ninth bearer with Izuku Midoriya, shone.

Before moving on to the protagonist of My Hero Academia, the quirk was in the possession of All Might, aka Toshinori Yagi. The blond was the one who managed to put it to better use by beating the nemesis par excellence, All for One. But before All Might there was another bearer who was also the hero's teacher. This is Nana Shimura, heroine capable of levitating but who made great use of the power of One for All. Tomura Shigaraki's grandmother always presented herself with a smile and made it a trademark.

As a heroine, Nana Shimura showed herself with black hair tied behind her head, a tight and sleeveless body, a white cloak and a sort of red skirt at the waist, yellow gloves and white boots. The South American model Moneecastro has decided to dedicate a cosplay to Nana Shimura, using the heroine dress described above. The photo below sees her smiling and ready to face new enemies.

A nice achievement, with the cosplayer who had brought the twins C-17 and C-18 in the past but also a Mononoke cosplay.