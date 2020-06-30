My Hero Academia: Mount Lady highlights Side B in this Mangoecos cosplay

Share it:

In My Hero Academia, from the first pages of the manga (or first seconds, for those who saw the anime), we were introduced to the world of superheroes in which Izuku Midoriya was one of the few without powers. Immersed in this society, he makes us witness firsthand a clash involving giant heroes and among these there was also the beautiful Mount Lady.

Yu Tateyama, this is the name of the heroine of My Hero Academia, proved to be important several times during the opera fights. Despite her difficult to manage quirk – which allows her to become a giant at will – and her sometimes provocative and childish character, she is among the most famous and most beautiful women designed by Kohei Horikoshi.

One of her classic poses, also appeared in some volumes of My Hero Academia, is the one in which the woman highlights its B side and the tight tights do not fail to showcase all its forms. This pose was taken by Mangoecos who decided to present a Mount Lady cosplay from My Hero Academia. There are two posts that you can find below, one with the pose described above and one that allows you to observe this Mount Lady from the front.

Mangoecos is fond of the world of My Hero Academia having brought several themed cosplay, such as that of a couple with Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui but also that of a sexy Camie Utsushimi.