My Hero Academia: Monpink enchants the web with an extraordinary Himiko Toga cosplay

The young model Monpink has recently published on his Instagram profile a magnificent photoshoot wearing the clothes of Himiko Toga, the villain of My Hero Academia. The photos, visible at the bottom of the article, were taken during the Madman Anime Festival of Syndey and quickly caught the attention of fans of Horikoshi's work.

As you can see the shots are far from vulgar, but rather portray perfectly the appearance and attitude of the subject of Tomura Shigaraki. The cosplay is studied in detail: starting from the poses, passing through the hair and arriving at the splendid dress, complete with red cloth and long socks. Fans rewarded the photo shoot with approx 20,000 likes in few hours.

Himiko Toga is undoubtedly the female antagonist most loved by fans of the series, as well as one of the most honored characters by the anime cosplayers. The antagonist hasn't received too much space during the last season, but fans will be happy to know that the fifth season of My Hero Academia will include a narrative arc almost exclusively focused on villains.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this cosplay? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you would like to see some other shots starring Monpink, we refer you to the splendid Demon Slayer cosplay dedicated to Rui's mother.