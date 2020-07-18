Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Mirko goes viral again with the perfect Kinpatsu cosplay

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Heroes have been featured in My Hero Academia. Among aspirants and professionals, Kohei Horikoshi has created many with an often important role. With the arrival of the fourth season of the hero ranking, we have discovered the top 10 of the pros of My Hero Academia. And among these stood out the new entry Mirko, the rabbit heroine.

Rumi Usagiyama she is a woman with a darker complexion and a quirk that makes her more like a rabbit: this makes her very strong with her lower limbs, her main weapon, and of course makes her love carrots. In the anime of My Hero Academia we have still seen her very little, but fans of the manga know that Mirko will be at the center of some events in the future, so much so that according to some Horikoshi is obsessed with the character.

Mirko has recently entered the world of cosplay, and since the episode in which it was presented has multiplied on the net. Today we offer you the Mirko cosplay made by Kinpatsu. As you can see in the image below, the girl dresses Mirko's white and purple tight dress and replicates everything with a fidelity that would envy even the real character. What do you think of this My Hero Academia themed cosplay?

