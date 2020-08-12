My Hero Academia: Mirko bunny arrives in a sexy version with the Hana Bunny cosplay

Share it:

We have seen few professional heroines compared to their male counterparts, but among the fans these have always obtained good appreciation. With the explosion of Mirko thanks to the last chapters of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi has given fans of his manga another woman to worship.

Rumi Usagiyama shows up in a white tight bodysuit with purple and golden lines and details, while his physique is athletic and muscular, with a slightly dark complexion and above all with thighs and legs that stand out. As you can understand from the rabbit ears, the character of My Hero Academia has in fact particularly developed lower limbs thanks to its quirk that makes it very similar to a rabbit in terms of characteristics.

And who could make a Mirko cosplay if not the model Hana Bunny? The real life bunny took some photos of her playing the heroine of My Hero Academia, imitating the poses that were drawn by Kohei Horikoshi. Below we can see the photos posted on her Instagram account and which immediately went viral, also thanks to the beauty of the girl. Long white hair with bunny ears on his head, well-fitting outfit and even poses suitable for the character.

Horikoshi is in love with Mirko so much that he often draws her, he will surely be impressed by these cosplay.