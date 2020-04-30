Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Mirko and Hawks return to high school in Horikoshi's latest sketch

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
My Hero Academia is grappling with one of the manga's most striking narrative arcs, with a massive battle between Hero and Villain. To break the rhythm of this frenetic publication, from time to time Kohei Horikoshi takes a break to make some particular sketches.

Between work and a game of Pokémon Go, sensei takes advantage of his free time to continue to support his passion for drawing, even outside the workplace, but for pure pastime. From time to time, in fact, Horikoshi publishes on its official channels some original illustrations imagining i My Hero Academia characters on different occasions.

These sketches, moreover, often and willingly receive excellent feedback from fans, since they allow you to imagine your favorite Heroes in an original key. The last of these artistic representations portrays Mirko and Hawks, two of the current strongest heroes out there, in the guise of high school students, complete with school clothing made for the occasion. In any case, the design in question we have proposed again at the bottom of the news.

But speaking of My Hero Academia, have you taken a look at our in-depth special on the 5 most powerful Quirks of the moment? And you, however, what do you think of this particular sketch by Mirko and Hawks, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.

