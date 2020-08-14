My Hero Academia: Mina Ashido demonstrates the potential of her quirk in chapter 280

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several minor characters of My Hero Academia they are receiving their moment of glory. Kohei Horikoshi's manga does not revolve only around the usual protagonists such as Deku and Bakugo, but there is a whole class of students available. And the story of the last few weeks has focused on the battle of some of these.

The fight with Gigantomachy is involving several elements of 1-A. After the initiative prepared by Momo Yaoyorozu, who demonstrated excellent tactical skills and rapid execution, one after another the boys of the Yuei showed themselves in My Hero Academia. Even if Dabi has upset the plans, there is Mina Ashido ready to do her part.

The girl showed in the chapter 280 of My Hero Academia the new version of her quirk: Mina has completely wrapped herself in her own acid, obtaining a liquid armor that allows her to pass unscathed through the flames unleashed by Dabi. There is not only this effect, however, since the viscous acid allows it to move at higher speeds and therefore jump to Gigantomachy quickly.

Unfortunately, all this is not enough to bring down the giant, who among other things had already met Mina Ashido in a flashback. Luckily for the girl, Red Riot was watching her back and completing the action.