My Hero Academia: Midnight is the latest provocative cosplay from Emily Rexz

The art of cosplay is a fascinating, fun and satisfying tool of creativity to admire, both for opera enthusiasts and for those who, on the other hand, are committed to making them. Recently, to hit the hearts of fans of My Hero Academia was the talented and sensual Emily Rexz.

Even though the fourth season of the anime is over, and the wait for My Hero Academia 5 is still long, fans still continue to support the work of Kohei Horikoshi with enthusiasm and incredible manifestations of creativity. The last of them, created by the beautiful cosplayer mentioned above, portrays a provocative Nemuri Kayama, codenamed Midnight.

The interpretation of the character in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been greatly appreciated by fans, especially for the faithful rendering of the heroine's costume. Emily Rexzin fact, it is much loved by fans, as proof of the 58,000 followers who follow it daily on its official channels. But speaking of provocative cosplay, what do you think of this extraordinary and sensual interpretation of Mt. Lady by zetsycosplay?

Leave us your opinion of this beautiful Midgnight, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before reading our special study on the future of the anime of My Hero Academia.