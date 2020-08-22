My Hero Academia: Mei Hatsume gets sexy in Elizabeth Rage cosplay

Share it:

The best-known female characters of My Hero Academia belong to 1-A. Uraraka, Asui, Yaoyorozu and all the other girls in the lead class were often in the center of the action. But Horikoshi also presented other girls ready to carve out their space in the manga, such as Mei Hatsume.

Pink hair, a well placed body, a very particular way of doing things: this is how the mangaka introduced us to Mei during one of the first narrative arcs of My Hero Academia. In fact, she was introduced during the Sport Festival, when she teamed up with Izuku and faced Iida to show off all the instruments she created. Unfortunately, his appearances in the manga were then limited due to his supporting role, useful behind the scenes. In fact, we see it again in the fourth season of My Hero Academia when he provided new items to Deku.

However, fans really appreciate Mei Hatsume for her character and her way of doing things, so there are always disguises dedicated to her. An example is the cosplay di Mei Hatsume made by Elizabeth Rage, which you can see below. The model wears a pink wig that tries to mimic Mei’s hair, while on her forehead she wears red steampunk-style glasses. The rest of the uniform is the same one worn during the moments in which he works, that is a super tight black shirt that reveals the shapes, a pair of black gloves, a mechanic’s trousers and a large red wrench.

