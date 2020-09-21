My Hero Academia meets Zelda: Deku and companions become Hyrulians in a T-Shirt

The incredible success achieved in recent years by the work of Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia , has caused many fans of the sector to dedicate more or less surprising fanart, cosplay and even crossovers to Midoriya and companions, like a recent illustration created for a T-Shirt.

The world of My Hero Academia is profoundly different from that of Hyrule, a setting where for more than 30 years we have been following the adventures of Link in the famous Nintendo series, The Legend of Zelda, and despite the numerous differences between the two brands, a fan has wanted give a Hyrulian touch to some Heroes with the splendid design that you find at the bottom of the page.

To embellish the work done, there are also some very original ideas that go to better define the design chosen for each modification made on the characters. Izuku, for example, appears as one wooden doll, almost a puppet, known as Deku in Japanese culture, which corresponds both to the nickname given to the protagonist by Bakugo, and to a recurring race in the Zelda video games.

To add hilarity to the image we then find Kirishima transformed into a Goron in the lower left, Mineta instead has found her perfect Hyruliana counterpart in Tingle, while Ochaco managed to fill the role of Zelda perfectly. In the background we find All Might as Kaepora Gaebora, with her very distinctive eyebrows, and Endeavor as the main antagonist of Link’s adventures, Ganon.

What do you think of this cute crossover? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that Yayorozu dressed as a cheerleader soon comes to life in a cosplay, and that All Might got her personal Mecha in a fanart.