My Hero Academia meets Batman: an Easter Egg appears on the pages of Vigilantes

One of the last chapters of Vigilante: My Hero Accademia Illegals ended with an important twist, concerning the fate of one of the main characters. With the latest published tables, the series then showed a nice Easter Egg, taking as reference one of the most famous deaths in the DC Comics universe.

We had left Koichi while trying to stop Kazuho, ​​who was brutally hit in the back by villain Number 6. As we saw later, these developments were part of a larger scheme that would have made Koichi the role of hero, taking up one of the darkest moments of Batman's adventures, or Robin's death seen in Batman: A Death in the Family.

Number 6 later revealed that he had not used a normal bullet against Pop, because he intends to kill it in a different way. The villain is becoming increasingly relevant within the spin-off plot, and thanks to its character and its peculiarity Quirk Overclock, could certainly be among the most popular characters by fans.

The Easter Egg in question was shared by one of the official adapters of the work for Viz Media, Caleb Cook, through the post reported at the bottom of the news, where they compare the table drawn by Court Betten and that instead of Jim Aparo for A Death in the Family.

A fan imagined what MHA Vigilantes' Koichi would look like in the anime, and remember that chapter 278 of My Hero Academia was recently released.