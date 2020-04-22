Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Mangoecos creates a sexy Camie Utsushimi cosplay

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia has introduced many boys and girls, as well as professional adult heroes, who aspire to save lives and fight the bad guys in their career. In addition to Yuei, the main site of Izuku Midoriya's adventures, there are many other schools scattered around the country. One of these is Shiketsu where the beauty is registered Camie Utsushimi.

The girl was introduced during the third season of My Hero Academia when the small group of 1-A boys met candidates from other schools outside the gates of the test site. Among them was Shiketsu and of course Camie. The girl was then one of Izuku's opponents during the first trial for the temporary hero license.

In reality, the one presented there was not the real Camie but Himiko Toga, while the real student of Shiketsu was only really presented during the fourth season of My Hero Academia. However, thanks to her beauty and her way of making her head in the clouds, she quickly won over fans. For this reason various are stapled on the net cosplay dedicated to Camie Utsushimi like those made by Mangoecos that you can see at the bottom. The girl showed all her skills by creating the classic tight-fitting black swimsuit that Camie wears, leaving the chest area particularly open. This convinces you My Hero Academia cosplay?

READ:  Crunchyroll: 5 shojo souls to be discovered

As you enjoy the photos, we remind you that the new season of My Hero Academia could begin in 2021.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.