My Hero Academia: Mangoecos creates a sexy Camie Utsushimi cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia has introduced many boys and girls, as well as professional adult heroes, who aspire to save lives and fight the bad guys in their career. In addition to Yuei, the main site of Izuku Midoriya's adventures, there are many other schools scattered around the country. One of these is Shiketsu where the beauty is registered Camie Utsushimi.

The girl was introduced during the third season of My Hero Academia when the small group of 1-A boys met candidates from other schools outside the gates of the test site. Among them was Shiketsu and of course Camie. The girl was then one of Izuku's opponents during the first trial for the temporary hero license.

In reality, the one presented there was not the real Camie but Himiko Toga, while the real student of Shiketsu was only really presented during the fourth season of My Hero Academia. However, thanks to her beauty and her way of making her head in the clouds, she quickly won over fans. For this reason various are stapled on the net cosplay dedicated to Camie Utsushimi like those made by Mangoecos that you can see at the bottom. The girl showed all her skills by creating the classic tight-fitting black swimsuit that Camie wears, leaving the chest area particularly open. This convinces you My Hero Academia cosplay?

As you enjoy the photos, we remind you that the new season of My Hero Academia could begin in 2021.