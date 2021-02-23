My Hero Academia makes a dialogue change in chapter 302

My Hero Academia it’s one of the best series coming out of Japan right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s invulnerable. During its time, the series has made some public mistakes that have been addressed by the team. Warning! The Truth News will enter spoiler territory.

That remains true in 2021, as the manga appears to have made a mistake this week and has issued a public correction. On Twitter, the team of Boku no Hero Academia published a note a few hours after the manga chapter 302.

The big update was emotional and gave fans an enthralling look at Todoroki’s home years ago. Readers saw how the behavior of Endeavor he took his wife and family to an extreme. But it turns out that one thing Rei said was not entirely correct.

Change of dialogues in My Hero Academy 302

The message asked fans to notice a bug towards the end of the manga. In a moment, it looks like Rei in the present talking about how Endeavor got worse and worse until he couldn’t take it anymore. It was then that she began to see her husband in the children, but in this chapter, she said that this all started after Toya left.

Turns out that Toya (Dabi) he had not left at this time. The manga team apologized for the timeline confusion. In future editions of this chapter, the “Once Toya left” dialog will be removed entirely. Instead, the passage will say, “You got worse and worse until I couldn’t bear to see you.”

Endeavor, Enji Todorki of My Hero Academia

This timeline fix is ​​welcomed by fans, but many admit that they didn’t notice the issue. The timeline of when Rei was hospitalized compared to Toya’s death is confusing, but it was made clear in an earlier chapter of My Hero Academia.

In a moment, Fuyumi It says Rei was hospitalized when she learned of her son’s death and broke what was left in it. This new chapter makes it seem like Toya died long before Rei broke up, but that’s not the case.

It seems like more things happened at the Todoroki house that we don’t know about, but fans are sure none of it was good. We remind you that My Hero Academia will premiere its fifth anime season in March 2021.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Twitter and stay informed. Kill ne!