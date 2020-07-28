My Hero Academia: little Mahoro controls Bakugo in the new Horikoshi sketch!

Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi has recently published a brand new sketch on their Twitter profile, and many of you will be happy to know that this time the protagonist is not the heroine Mirko. On the occasion of the transmission of a special dedicated to Heroes Rising in fact, the author decided to dedicate his drawing to a much loved quartet.

As you can see at the bottom, the protagonists are Deku, Bakugo and the sweet Shimano brothers, victims of Nine in the aforementioned film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. In the film, the two boys establish a relationship of trust with Deku and Bakugo, although the latter often behaves in a surly and arrogant manner especially towards the older sister.

In the image of Horikoshi however, little Mahoro uses her power to project an illusion into Bakugo's brain, making it decidedly more docile and collaborative. The drawing portrays the quartet during a walk, with the aspiring hero in an evident confusion. In the cloud portrayed next to Bakugo it is specified that the aspiring hero is under the effect of the girl's Quirk.

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the splendid illustration of the author created to promote Volume 27.