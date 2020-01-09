My Hero Academia lists all the skills learned by students in chapter 256

Share it:

One of the most interesting components of a manga is surely the chorality and the ability of evolution of all the protagonists. My Hero Academia has a very large cast and heterogeneous in character and power, and it is always interesting to see how these improve during the continuation of serialization.

Yuei's 1-A class in the past has already had to deal with several crises, but students have certainly not stopped learning for this. The internship ended in My Hero Academia and in chapter 257 everyone starts showing what they have learned.

Aoyama created a new move, the "Navel Saber", while Hagakure improved his ability to manipulate light by combining it with the potential of his partner's quirk;

has become better at handling acid, taking a cue from Comrade Kirishima and creating the move "Acidman"; Ojiro and Sato are both close fighters and, thanks to training with the hero Shishido, they have improved their propensity to battle by devising strategies and methods of combat;

Jiro and Shoji instead, under the supervision of Gang Orca, have managed to enhance their sensory abilities;

Kaminari, Sero and Mineta are the ones who most of all have improved the ability to work in a team, creating a special combined move;

Iida has improved her running technique and the maneuverability of her quirk;

Koda has learned to communicate better with insects;

Tokoyami, on the other hand, had a 360-degree development, enhancing both his quirk and his physical and intellectual qualities;

Kirishima continued to focus on his strength and on breaking down villains faster with Fat Gum;

, both with mainly support quirks, have improved by becoming more decisive in combat; Yaoyorozu has learned to make decisions faster, with efficiency in creating objects;

the trio formed by Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki shows the outcome of training with Endeavor.

Chapter 256 of My Hero Academia therefore highlighted all the aspiring heroes of the class, looking forward to to face Shigaraki and his new organization in the final battle in a few months.