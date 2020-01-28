My Hero Academia: let's see this Stain female cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia not only does he have good characters to cheer on and get passionate about, but he also has some excellent bad guys (or villains) who have entered the hearts of fans. One of the most memorable is Stain, the hero killer. Let's now see this female cosplay of the character.

It is difficult to imagine Stain in female version given the not very attractive aspect of the character, which reminds a little of a living dead, a kind of disturbing zombie. Yet this female version is truly beautiful. Cosplayer Peteylark shared this new version of the villain on her instagram profile, providing an alternative version to the character. The effect is really successful because, despite the beauty of the cosplayer, it manages to convey the restlessness of the character that inspired the cosplay.

After all Stain is truly an atypical villain compared to the large gallery of villains that populate the sensei Horikoshi manga, in fact the hero killer attacks only the heroes accused of "pursuing their own personal gain" and of not being really inspired to do the good for others selflessly. A sort of executioner by deviated behaviors, in practice. In the meantime, we arrived at chapter 258 of My Hero Academia. By now the clash between could be near the Heroes and Villains of Shigaraki. Surely the battle that will rage will be the decisive one. Recently, moreover, there is talk of a possible new spin off of My Hero Academia.