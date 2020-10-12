My Hero Academia: let’s relive the best moments of the anime with a spectacular video

After the announcement of the fifth season of My Hero Academia , scheduled for spring 2021, on the occasion of a winter convention organized in Japan, a video has been published that summarizes all the best moments seen so far during the four seasons published by Studio Bones.

L’opera di Kohei Horikoshi, e la sua faithful animated transposition by Studio Bones, are characterized by an incredible amount of moving scenes, which alternate with interludes beginnings and clashes to say the least epic, a set of elements that guaranteed an impressive following, making the series one of the most followed and appreciated in recent years.

Although not much has been revealed about the fifth season, from the images shown in the launch trailer, we know that Class 1-A will have to compete with Class 1-B, in a joint training to see the actual level they have reached. Both to attend the convention, but above all for present the series as a whole and summarize it in some way, the wonderful almost 5-minute trailer that you find at the top of the news has been made.

From the discovery of being powerless, to the encounter with the iconic All Might, passing through the acquisition of the One For All, to the fight against Overhaul in the final stages of the fourth season, the video in question makes us retrace the growth of Izuku Midoriya, his suffering and determination that made him the fantastic Hero he has become.

Recall that the poster of the fifth season showed the new costumes of the young heroes, and we leave you to a perfect cosplay of Toga in the high school version.