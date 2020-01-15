My Hero Academia: Lemillion and Nighteye are shoulder to shoulder in a 10 and praise cosplay

Share it:

Mirio Togata and Mirai Sasaki, known respectively as Lemillion and Sir Nighteyeye when fighting crime, are two of the most important characters from the fourth season of My Hero Academia. Master and apprentice have gained many fans in the past few months and as a result, they are their cosplayers have also increased exponentially.

At the bottom you can take a look at the spectacular costumes of @raptorwithashotgun is @the_lady_strange, for the occasion shoulder to shoulder to bring the two heroes to life. The guy shows the muscles in his suit Lemillion, cosplay that made him famous on Reddit in recent months. The Lady Strange, on the other hand, whom we remember being a 30-year-old girl, has completely transformed herself to take on the appearance of the former apprentice of All Might (mentioned among other things with a beautiful puppet). The post, with more than 9000 upvotes on Reddit, is one of the most popular of the month.

Lemillion and Sir Nighteye have been absolutely central inArch Fiction of the Shie Hassaikai, covered by the first thirteen episodes of the fourth season of the anime. Mirio in particular shone during the episode 11 of My Hero Academia, fighting against Overhaul and protecting Eri at the cost of losing his Quirk.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the cosplay of the two boys? Let us know with a comment! In case you can't wait any longer, we suggest you take a look at the preview of episode 14 of My Hero Academia.