My Hero Academia leaves room for girls: another seductive fight is coming

With Overhaul defeated, the protagonists of My Hero Academia can concentrate on the Cultural Festival. Like the Sports one, this other Yuei event will also have different competitions, albeit on a different level. While the race with class 1-B breaks out, the charming girls who populate the anime do prepare for another contest.

During the Cultural festival a beauty contest will be held in which the most beautiful students of the Yuei high school will take part. One of the participants is Nejire Hado, the Academy's Big Three member who took seconds to win over fans in the episode. 4×20 of My Hero Academia.

The third year student will have to prepare to face her rival from the previous year, Bibimi Kenranzaki of the 3-G and title holder. In addition to the two of them, other girls like Itsuka Kendo from 1-B will also compete. Who will win the female charm competition?

The Cultural Festival, however, also risks not being held due to the arrival of a villain: the criminal Gentle together with his assistant La Brava, he is planning an event that will undermine the entire organization. In My Hero Academia 4×21 we will already see the plan of the wicked in action.