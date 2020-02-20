My Hero Academia launches new names. Danger to Mirko and the other heroes?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The case of Dr. Shiga Maruta / Kyudai Garaki is temporarily closed, My Hero Academia continues with its serialization on Weekly Shonen Jump without problems. Kohei Horikoshi is preparing a narrative arc where potentially all professional heroes will be able to show off, in a clash that promises to be stellar.

In the previous chapters of My Hero Academia, we have finally seen Mirko's entry into the scene, heroine of the Japanese top 10 but who so far had only received a few appearances here and there. The last two chapters, however, have given her ample space but also great dangers to face.

With chapter 261 published last week, for Mirko things get really tough: after breaking into the lab, she was unable to stop Dr. Garaki in time awaken the High End nomu there. This resulted in a massive attack by these creatures who threw the heroine into one of the walls. Crust also arrives on the site, but he is immediately cornered by a further High End.

These creatures seem to have an intellect equal to that of the High End that attacked Endeavor and Hawks several months before and that the flaming hero managed to defeat only after a really hard battle. This time, however, the nomu are not alone, but are at least half a dozen. Although still weakened by the recent awakening, they are not opponents to be underestimated and this could mean that Mirko and Crust will not be able to stand up to them alone.

My Hero Academia will be on hiatus, however Horikoshi has already announced a fantastic chapter 262 arriving on Weekly Shonen Jump number 14.